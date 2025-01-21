Elizabeth O'Doherty née Healy, Barleymount East, Killarney and formerly of Muckross, Killarney.

Elizabeth passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in University Hospital Kerry on the 20th of January 2025.

Beloved wife of the late Owen and loving mother of Noreen, Batt, Anne, Florence, Gene, Seamus and Paudi. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Donald, daughter-in-law Teresa, grand-daughters Shannen and Zarah, great-grand-daughter Saoirse, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Elizabeth is pre-deceased by her parents Florence and Hannah Healy and her sister Mary.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Wednesday the 22nd of January from 4:30pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to Prince of Peace Church, Fossa. Requiem Mass will take place at 11:00am on Thursday morning followed by burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/fossa-parish