Elizabeth O'Connor née Rogers, Killeentierna, Currow, Killarney.

Peacefully on September 15th 2022 in the presence of her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of Sonas Nursing Home, Ashborough, Milltown. Predeceased by her husband John and her brother Jimmy. Sadly missed by her loving family John, Gerard, Catherine, James and Michael, daughters-in-law Siobhán and Paula, her adored six grandchildren Aaron, Marc, Aimee, Matilda, Zachary and Olivia, all extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St, Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna Currow. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow