Elizabeth Moynihan née Hobbert of Kilteenbane, Camp and formerly St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee
Beloved wife of Joe and mother and best friend of Lorraine, John & Brendan. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Brendan, Abbie, Katie, Jack, Rían & Lauren, brothers Mossie & Patsy, sisters Peggy & Teresa, nephews, nieces, son-in-law Glen, daughters-in-law Bridget & Aoife, her relatives, neighbours and friends.
A private family funeral will take place for Elizabeth with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11am on Tuesday in St. Mary’s Church, Camp. Interment afterwards in Kilgobbin Cemetery, Camp. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or the Rosemary Centre, Balloonagh, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
