Elizabeth (Lyla) Kissane (nee Mackessy), St. Patricks Terrace, Tarbert, and formerly of Tarmons, Tarbert, County Kerry.
Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on Monday (January 3rd 2022) at 10:30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment to follow at Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert with her beloved Johnny. Lyla’s mass will be steamed live on www.stmarystarbert.com.
In accordance with current Covid-19 restrictions and government guidelines, all observances will be adhered to in the interest of public health and safety.
Strictly no hugging or handshaking.
The family would like to acknowledge, and appreciate your understanding of the situation at this difficult time.
House strictly private please.
