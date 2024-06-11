Elizabeth (Liz) Dalton (née Foley) (RGN,RM) of Ballynoneen, Asdee and formerly of Knockanish, The Spa, Tralee.

Peacefully on Tuesday 11th of June 2024 surrounded by her loving family in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by her beloved husband John, sister Mary Plunkett and brothers Tom and Jerry.

Dearly loved mother of Catherine, Charles, Tim, Seán, Ann and Denis, much loved grandmother of Tadhg, Megan, Seán, Conor, Aoife, C.J., Hannah, Ailish, Jack and Ciara. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-laws Niamh and Amanda, son-in-law Donnacha Kelliher, her brother John (Knockanish, The Spa) sister Kathleen Costello (Boston) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Thursday evening 13th June from 7pm to 9pm. Elizabeth's funeral cortege will arrive at St. Mary's Church Asdee on Friday morning 14th of June for 11:30am Requiem Mass followed by interment afterwards in Kilconly Cemetery.

Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit. A donation box will be in place at the funeral home.

'Nurses are there when the last breath is taken and nurses are there when the first breath is taken. Although it is more enjoyable to celebrate the birth, it is just as important to comfort in death.' - Christine Bell

Elizabeth worked as a midwife and nurse for over 35 years. Elizabeth was very aware and appreciative of all the care she received from all doctors, nurses and carers over the years.