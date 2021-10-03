Elizabeth (Liz) Bradley, formerly Dungannon Co Tyrone and Cloonafineela, Kilflynn, Co Kerry.

Requiem mass on Wednesday 6th October at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church Stewartstown Co Tyrone.

Liz’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on the Parish website www.ballyclogdonaghenry.org

Family Information: , beloved wife of Jim and much loved mother of Dawn, Justin and Hollie.