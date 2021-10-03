Elizabeth (Liz) Bradley, formerly Dungannon Co Tyrone and Cloonafineela, Kilflynn, Co Kerry.
Requiem mass on Wednesday 6th October at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church Stewartstown Co Tyrone.
Liz’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on the Parish website www.ballyclogdonaghenry.org
Advertisement
Family Information: , beloved wife of Jim and much loved mother of Dawn, Justin and Hollie.
Recommended
Green light for extension to south Kerry five-star hotelOct 3, 2021 17:10
Green light for renovation of historic Killarney gate lodgeOct 4, 2021 13:10
Four-week course to help people reduce stress to take place near MilltownOct 4, 2021 13:10
Calls for stakeholders’ group to be formed to address problems at UHKOct 4, 2021 13:10
Caha Tunnel height to be increased during works which begin tomorrowOct 4, 2021 13:10