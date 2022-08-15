Elizabeth (Lil) Egan nee O' Halloran, Ballinclemessig, Causeway and late of Kilmoyley.
Reposing Thursday at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. John's Church, Causeway. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11 o'clock, please click on link attached St. John's Church, with burial afterwards in the Church Grounds, Ardfert.
Family Information:
Elizabeth (Lil) Egan nee O' Halloran, Ballinclemessig, Causeway, Tralee and late of Kilmoyley, peacefully at Fatima Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family on August 14th 2022. Predeceased by her husband James and sister Maureen Horan.
Deeply loved and sadly missed by her children Maurice, Sean, Hilda (Doody), Shay and Mary Assumpta (Dunphy) , grandchildren Darragh, Edel, Aisling, Aoife, Jamie, Meadhbh, Lisa, Jack, Liam, Grace, Ava and Helen, sons-in-law Patrick and Aidan, daughters-in-law Mary, Sheila and Shelly, sister-in-law Marie Slattery, nephews, nieces, her cousins at home and in Chicago, neighbours and friends.
May She Rest in Peace
