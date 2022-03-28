Elizabeth ‘Lil’ Cronin late of Stratford-Upon-Avon and formerly of Ballahantourigh, Currow.

Elizabeth passed away peacefully in Warwick Hospital, after a short illness. Predeceased by her parents and 11 brothers and sisters. Elizabeth will be dearly missed by her sister Bridie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace

Reposing on Wednesday in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen from 6pm until 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow at 1pm. Burial in St Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mycondolences.ie/live-recorded.php

Kindly refrain from shaking hands to prevent the spread of Covid 19.