Elizabeth ‘Lil’ Cronin late of Stratford-Upon-Avon and formerly of Ballahantourigh, Currow.
Elizabeth passed away peacefully in Warwick Hospital, after a short illness. Predeceased by her parents and 11 brothers and sisters. Elizabeth will be dearly missed by her sister Bridie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace
Reposing on Wednesday in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen from 6pm until 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow at 1pm. Burial in St Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mycondolences.ie/live-recorded.php
Advertisement
Kindly refrain from shaking hands to prevent the spread of Covid 19.
Recommended
Two reports show drop in property for saleMar 28, 2022 12:03
Nearly every Ukrainian child staying at Tralee centre placed in schoolMar 28, 2022 13:03
Gorse, bog and hillside fires account for almost two-thirds of weekend calls out by Kerry Fire ServiceMar 28, 2022 17:03
Killarney to host civic reception for Jessie BuckleyMar 28, 2022 13:03
Jackie Healy-Rae sentence appeal adjourned until AprilMar 28, 2022 17:03