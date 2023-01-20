Elizabeth Foley nee Breen Barleymount West Fossa Killarney and formerly of Firies.
Reposing in O Shea’s Funeral Home Killarney on Monday from 4.30 to 6.30pm
Requiem Mass for Elizabeth Foley nee Breen will take place on Tuesday morning at 11AM in The Prince of Peace Church Fossa Killarney
Followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium Cork at 3pm
House Private Please
