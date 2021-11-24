Elizabeth Clifford, Muckross Road, Killarney and late of Teeramoyle, Caherciveen and Boston, USA.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Ashborough Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved daughter of the late Paddy and Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Dan (Cork), sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her brothers John, Paddy, Michael and Tim and her sisters Eileen, Nora and Bridie.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 6.30 pm followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass for Elizabeth Clifford will take place on Saturday morning at 10.30am,

Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral