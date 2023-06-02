Elizabeth (Betty) O’Connor (nee Keane), Mountmahon, Dromtrasna Collins, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, 4th June 2023, in the presence of her loving family.

Betty is very sadly missed by her loving husband John Joe, children Ann, Bernie, Ellen and John, grandchildren Deanna, Shannon, Tarran, John and Jack, brother Mossie, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday, 5th June from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 6th June in The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Advertisement

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Abbeyfeale.