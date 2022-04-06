Elizabeth (Betty) O' Sullivan Lisaden Countess Grove Killarney and late of Sneem
Beloved wife of the late John L. and loving mother of Lisa and Denise. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, son-in-law Stephen, Lisa's partner Michel and her grandson Callum, sister Joan, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. Predeceased by her sisters Maureen and Sheila.
"May She Rest In Peace"
HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE
Requiem Mass in St Mary's Cathedral on Monday at 12 noon followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork at 4.00pm. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.
Recommended
Tralee man graduates from Migrant Councillor Internship ProgrammeApr 9, 2022 11:04
Blackmore bids for back to back wins in Aintree Grand NationalApr 9, 2022 09:04
Major road project in West Kerry delayed due to funding constraintsApr 8, 2022 08:04
Reputed €100m takeover of firm welcomed by Killarney ChamberApr 8, 2022 13:04
Kerry pub named as one of Ireland's best by Lonely PlanetApr 6, 2022 08:04