Elizabeth (Betty) O' Sullivan Lisaden Countess Grove Killarney and late of Sneem

Beloved wife of the late John L. and loving mother of Lisa and Denise. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, son-in-law Stephen, Lisa's partner Michel and her grandson Callum, sister Joan, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. Predeceased by her sisters Maureen and Sheila.

"May She Rest In Peace"

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE

Requiem Mass in St Mary's Cathedral on Monday at 12 noon followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork at 4.00pm. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.