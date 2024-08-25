Elizabeth (Betty) Holden, nee O’Neill, Villa Maria, Ballymacelligott Tralee, and late of Magh (Maa), Gortaclea and New York
Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home Castleisland, on Monday from 5-7pm.
Funeral arriving to St Brendan’s Church and Cloghar Ballymacelligott, for the requiem mass for Elizabeth (Betty) Holden, nee O’Neill at 11am
Burial Afterward in Cloghar Cemetery Ballymacelligott
Advertisement
House Private Please
Recommended
Replay Needed In West Kerry Junior Football FinalAug 25, 2024 12:38
Maguire Needs Big Round For Open Top 10 FinishAug 25, 2024 12:35
Another Rowing Gold For O'DonovanAug 25, 2024 12:31
Sunday Local GAA FixturesAug 25, 2024 12:27
Semi-Finals Double-Header In Intermediate Club ChampionshipAug 25, 2024 12:23