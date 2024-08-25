Advertisement

Elizabeth (Betty) Holden, nee O’Neill

Elizabeth (Betty) Holden, nee O’Neill, Villa Maria, Ballymacelligott Tralee, and late of Magh (Maa), Gortaclea and New York

 

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home Castleisland, on Monday from 5-7pm.

 

Funeral arriving to St Brendan’s Church and Cloghar Ballymacelligott, for the requiem mass for Elizabeth (Betty) Holden, nee O’Neill at 11am

 

Burial Afterward in Cloghar Cemetery Ballymacelligott

 

House Private Please

