Elizabeth (Betty) Holden, nee O’Neill, Villa Maria, Ballymacelligott Tralee, and late of Magh (Maa), Gortaclea and New York

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home Castleisland, on Monday from 5-7pm.

Funeral arriving to St Brendan’s Church and Cloghar Ballymacelligott, for the requiem mass for Elizabeth (Betty) Holden, nee O’Neill at 11am

Burial Afterward in Cloghar Cemetery Ballymacelligott

House Private Please