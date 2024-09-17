Elizabeth “Betty” Griffin née O’Callaghan of Feale Drive, Listowel and formerly Birmingham, U.K. and Casements Avenue, Rock St., Tralee; died peacefully at home on 16th September 2024, beloved wife of Michael and dearest mother of Patrick, Frank and Elizabeth. Sadly missed by her loving family, her granddaughter Caitlin, brothers-in-law Pat Joe and Jimmy, sisters-in-law Noreen and Maryanne, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday (19th September) from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church,

Listowel on Friday morning at 11.15 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Betty will be celebrated at 11.30 a.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com).

Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Family flowers only, donations if desired, to Ard Chúram Day Care Centre or Kerry Parents & Friends Association, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Rest in Peace.