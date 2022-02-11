Elizabeth (Betty) Foran (née O'Connor)
Ballybeggan, Tralee and formerly of Boherbee, Tralee
Reposing in McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday February 13th from 5.00 to 6.30PM for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee at 11.40AM on Monday February 14th for 12.00 Noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Betty’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.St.johns.ie
Enquiries to McElligotts Funeral Home, Tralee
Family Information: Daughter Mari, Mari’s partner David, grandson Charley, sister Pat, brother Seán, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
