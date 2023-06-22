ELIZABETH (BETTY) DOWLING NÉE BAKER, Leigh, Ballyduff, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Ballyhorgan, Ballyduff and Wolverhampton, England, peacefully at University Hospital Kerry, 22nd June, 2023. Predeceased by her husband James, granddaughter Noranne and great granddaughter Brooke. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Martin, daughters Margaret, Marie and Eilish, her 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild, daughter in law Mary, sister-in-law Peggy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her son Martin's residence in Leigh, Ballyduff on Saturday evening and Sunday evening from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral arriving at St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.