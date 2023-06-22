ELIZABETH (BETTY) DOWLING NÉE BAKER, Leigh, Ballyduff, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Ballyhorgan, Ballyduff and Wolverhampton, England, peacefully at University Hospital Kerry, 22nd June, 2023. Predeceased by her husband James, granddaughter Noranne and great granddaughter Brooke. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Martin, daughters Margaret, Marie and Eilish, her 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild, daughter in law Mary, sister-in-law Peggy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest In Peace.
Reposing at her son Martin's residence in Leigh, Ballyduff on Saturday evening and Sunday evening from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral arriving at St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.
Recommended
340 West Kerry households impacted by boil water noticeJun 23, 2023 11:06
Three Kerry walking trails to benefit from €30,000 government fundingJun 22, 2023 13:06
94-year-old Kerryman relies on taxis for palliative care despite main bus route passing his houseJun 23, 2023 08:06
Prison sentence and 10-year driving ban for Tralee man who tried to ram garda carsJun 22, 2023 08:06
Kerry scholar receives prestigious academic awardJun 22, 2023 13:06