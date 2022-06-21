Elizabeth (Betty) Browne née Griffin of Dromolought, Lisselton and formerly Banna, Ardfert.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel, on Thursday 23rd June from 6 to 7:30pm.

Funeral cortége departing the Gleasure Funeral Home on Friday to arrive at St. John’s Church, Ballybunion at 10:45 am (via Betty’s home in Dromolought and Ballyconry Cross) where the Requiem Mass for Betty will be celebrated at 11 am. The mass will be livestreamed on www.mycondolences.ie .Interment afterwards in Gale Cemetery, Lisselton.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Ard Chúram Day Care Centre or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel

Beloved wife of the late Mick (December 2021) and dear mother of Norma, Denise, Caitriona and Joanne and sister of the late Anna, Vincent, Brendan and Breda. Sadly missed by her loving family, her beloved grandchildren William and Jack, sisters Mary and Kathleen, brothers Tony, Jimmy, Michael, Maurice, Gerard, Padraig and Sean, sons-in-law Tim Murphy, Bruce Mansour and John Hogan, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, great neighbours and many friends.