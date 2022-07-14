Elizabeth Agnes O' Connor, Oulough, Caragh Lake , Killorglin.

Reposing Wednesday evening from 6pm - 8pm at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin. Funeral arriving Thursday morning to St. James Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. (Mass will be livestreeamed on mcn media.tv ) Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery

Family Information: Peacefully on July 19th 2022 in the loving care of the staff at St. Joseph's Nursing Home Killorglin.

Sadly missed by her family, relatives, neighbours & friends.