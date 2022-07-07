Elisabeth Vincent , Monaco and Dromkerry, Killarney.

Beloved wife of the late Billy Vincent. Sadly missed by her son Marc and grandsons Matthieu, Antoine and Adrien, relatives and friends. The ashes of Elisabeth Vincent will be interred next to her husband Billy Vincent in Killegy Cemetery, Muckross, Killarney at 5.00pm on Monday 11th July 2022.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Born in Paris on the 29th April 1921, Mrs Vincent celebrated her 100th birthday in 2021 in Monaco. She died on the 2nd July 2021. The eldest of three daughters, she was educated in France and in England and worked in the fashion world in Paris. After marrying Arthur Bourn Vincent in 1952, Elisabeth moved to San Francisco. In addition to an active social life, she started and headed for several years a haute couture house in San Francisco.

Later she turned to painting in her SF studio. Her works of an avant-garde and partly abstract style have rarely been exhibited publicly. Most remained in her possession.

The Vincent links with Ireland are well known. In 1932 Arthur Rose Vincent and his father-in-law William Bowers Bourn presented Muckross and 11,000 acres to the people of Ireland as our first National Park. From the mid 70s to the mid 90s Elisabeth spent most summers in Dromkerry near Killarney with her family and grandchildren.