Eleanor Allen Foley, Barnadarrig, Ballybunion and late of Ahafona, Ballybunion.

Peacefully, on March 6th, 2025, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Lovingly remembered by her husband Donal, sons Allen, Paddy and Tom, her parents Tommy and Theresa, sisters Marina, Olivia and Eithne, brother Tomás, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, close knit cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at her residence, Barnadarrig, Ballybunion (V31 XH48), on Monday evening, March 10th, from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Tuesday morning at 10.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Eleanor being celebrated at 11.00am, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining St. John's Cemetery.

The Foley family would like to thank most sincerely the wonderful staff in the Palliative Care Unit, Dr. Patricia Sheehan U.H.K, the Doctors, Nurses and staff in Listowel Convent Street Clinic.

Advertisement

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K at www.kerryhospice.com