Elaine Galvin (née Kennelly), Bedford, Listowel.

Peacefully, on January 27th, 2024, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John, son Nelius and brother Mattie. Elaine will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Michael, Sean, Gerard and Damien, daughters Jane, Mary and Eleanor, sister Mary, grandchildren Stephen, Jason, Aidan, Conor, Emma, Brian, Cathal and Maura, her great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Brigid and Siobhan, sons-in-law Eugene, Declan and Mike, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Monday evening from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Tuesday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Elaine being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.