Eithne Casey, Goatstown, Dublin and late of Kilmakerin, Waterville, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Goatstown, Dublin today Saturday (Oct. 12th) between 5pm - 7pm.

Reposing on Sunday evening (Oct 13th) in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville (V23 RK24) from 7:30pm to 8:30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Finian’s Church, Waterville on Monday afternoon at 1:45pm for mass of the resurrection at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining cemetery. House Private.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Cancer Society.

Requiem mass will be livestreamed via the following link: https://www.churchmedia.tv/Waterville

Family Information: Eithne passed away peacefully at home, 11th October 2024, former principal, Rosary College, Crumlin. Predeceased by parents, Sean and Maura, brother Declan, sisters, Bríd and Máirín (Paton) and brothers-in-law Dan, Jim, and Ron.

Beloved partner of Pat (Kelly), loving sister of Ciarán, Anne (O’Donoghue) and Eileesh (Irwin). Sadly, missed by partner Pat, brother, sisters, sisters in law Mary and Betty, her adored nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís.