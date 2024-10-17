Eileen Walsh née Spillane, Knopogue Mastergeehy, Waterville, Co. Kerry. Eileen, formerly of Knockanes and Islandmore, Glenflesk is predeceased by her husband Míchéal, brothers Pádraig, Éamon and Dominic, and her parents Dominic and Margaret.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Kathleen and partner Michael, her brothers Dermot and Tom, sisters in law Maureen, Elizabeth, Kathleen and Margaret, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Reposing on Friday evening (Oct 18th) from 5.30pm in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville (V23 RK24) followed by removal at 8pm to St Finian's Church, Waterville arriving at 8.15pm. Requiem mass on Saturday morning (Oct 19th) at 11am followed by burial in the Adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.