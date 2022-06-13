Advertisement

Eileen Sullivan Meara late of Droumeragh, Cahersiveen

Reposing today Tuesday in Fitzgerald’s funeral home Waterville, from 5 to 8pm.

Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am in St.Finian’s church Waterville and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to O'Dwyers undertakers

