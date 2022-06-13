Eileen Sullivan Meara late of Droumeragh, Cahersiveen
Reposing today Tuesday in Fitzgerald’s funeral home Waterville, from 5 to 8pm.
Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am in St.Finian’s church Waterville and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Enquiries to O'Dwyers undertakers
