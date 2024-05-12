Advertisement

Eileen Sugrue nee Hussey

May 12, 2024 11:41 By receptionradiokerry
Eileen Sugrue nee Hussey

Eileen Sugrue nee Hussey, Kielduff Ballymacelligott and formerly of Glounbawn Gortatlea Ballymacelligott

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Monday evening from 6 to 8pm .

Removal from her residence on Tuesday morning at 10.15 am arriving to St Brendan’s Church Clogher for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in O’Brennan Cemetery Kielduff

No flowers please .

Donations to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home Castleisland.

House Private Please .

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus