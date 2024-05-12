May 12, 2024 11:41

Eileen Sugrue nee Hussey, Kielduff Ballymacelligott and formerly of Glounbawn Gortatlea Ballymacelligott Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Monday evening from 6 to 8pm . Removal from her residence on Tuesday morning at 10.15 am arriving to St Brendan’s Church Clogher for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in O’Brennan Cemetery Kielduff No flowers please . Donations to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home Castleisland. House Private Please .