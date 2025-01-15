The death has occurred of
Eileen Somers
Formerly of Castleisland and Currow. Peacefully surrounded by her nieces and the caring staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Care Facility, Kilcummin. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Mary and much loved sister of the late Nora and the recently deceased Mary, Pat and James. Very sadly missed by her loving family, her nieces Mary Theresa, Helen, Patricia and Anne Marie and her nephews Pat, Kieran, Gerard and Patrick, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 7.15pm to 8.30pm. Requiem Mass in St Mary's Cathedral on Friday at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Killeentierna Cemetery, Currow. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
