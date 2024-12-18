Eileen Shine née O’Connor, Renard, Cahersiveen; passed away peacefully on December 16th 2024, in presence of her loving family. Eileen, beloved wife of Pat and loving mother of Elma, Billy, Anne, Helen and Theresa. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law Mike, Peter and Niall, grandchildren Mikey, Hannah, Katie and Ciaran, great-granddaughter Erin, her relatives neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Thursday, December 19th, from 6pm-8pm. Requiem Mass will take place at the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen on Friday, December 20th, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaolain. The mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.