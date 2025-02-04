Eileen Sheehan (née Fleming)

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Eileen Sheehan. She passed away peacefully at her home on 19th Jan 2025.

Eileen was well-known in the London Irish business community. She had unwavering dedication in running many family businesses. This started at the Atlantic Hotel in Ballybunion in Co. Kerry and followed on at The Swan, Stockwell, London. In 1995 Eileen and her husband Paddy opened The Grand in Killarney.

Her legacy of hard work, hospitality, and kindness touched the lives of many. Eileen’s memory will live on in the hearts of her family, friends, and the many patrons who were fortunate enough to have known her.

Eileen is predeceased by husband Paddy who died on 23rd December 2005, her son John who passed away on 23rd December 2022 and her brother Cornelius who passed away on the 10th April 2021. Eileen will be sadly missed by her daughter Chris, sons Timmy and Patsy, son-in-law Dan, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, her sister Kathleen, her brothers Liam, David, Oliver and Ray, her brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and wide circle of friends.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Thursday the 6th February from 7:15pm to 8:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place at 12:00 noon on Friday in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link https://mcn.live/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore