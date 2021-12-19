Eileen Scannell née O’Brien, Lisanearla and formerly Doon, Tralee.
Beloved wife of the late Paddy and dearest mother of Joe & Cathy. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Hannah, nephews, nieces, daughter-in-law Rose, relatives and friends.
Advertisement
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday at 1.45 pm where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 2 o’clock (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Recommended
Estimated €200,000 a year cost for free sanitary products at council facilitiesDec 19, 2021 17:12
Irish Water to replace additional 2.3kms of water mains in Mid KerryDec 19, 2021 16:12
Tender documents being prepared for N86 upgradeDec 19, 2021 13:12
Venue confirmed for North Kerry football final replayDec 19, 2021 18:12
Fewer than five have died from COVID-19 after catching it in UHKDec 19, 2021 17:12