Eileen Scannell née O’Brien

Dec 20, 2021 08:12 By receptionradiokerry
Eileen Scannell née O’Brien, Lisanearla and formerly Doon, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and dearest mother of Joe & Cathy.  Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Hannah, nephews, nieces, daughter-in-law Rose, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday at 1.45 pm where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 2 o’clock (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

