Eileen Relihan née Sheehy of Cluaindara Oakpark, Tralee and formerly Ballinorig, Causeway.
Funeral arriving to St. John's Church Tralee on Monday at 1.30pm where Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 2pm (streamed on www.st.johns.ie) Intermentafterwards in Rath Cemetery Tralee.
Beloved wife of the late Tom and dearest mother of Catherine, Adrienne and Goretti. Sadly missed by her loving family her grandchildren Caoimhe, Molly Tom Ruairí, sons-in-law Brian Des and Barry, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends
