Eileen P O'Flaherty, Derrymore East, Tralee and formerly of Teaneck, New Jersey and Buffalo, New York USA,

Reposing in Mc Elligotts Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brendans Church Curaheen on Monday at 11.45 am for 12 noon Mass followed by burial in Killiney Cemetery, Castlegregory.

House Private Please.

Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee

Sister Carmel (Lacey), brothers John P and Sonny, brother- in-law Jack, sister-in-law Eileen and her much loved niece Una (Houlihan) and nephews Morgan, Denis, and Thomas O'Flaherty; and their partners Darren, Mary, Rebecca and Karen, her cherished grandnephews and grandnieces Morgan & Méabh O'Flaherty, Clodagh, Ryan, Carragh and Darren Houihan, Kate and Rose O'Flaherty, Malachy and Hazel O'Flaherty, her cherished friends Betty and Cliff Dillon and also Brid Spillane, relatives, neighbours and very close friends in Ireland and the USA