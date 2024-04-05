The death has occurred of
Eileen O'Sullivan
(née Hartney)
EILEEN O'SULLIVAN née Hartney, Lower Knopogue, Ballyduff, Co. Kerry and formerly of Killomeerhoe, Lisselton, Co. Kerry, passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on 4th April, 2024. Pre-deceased by her parents Kathleen and Michael and son-in-law John Dee Junior. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her loving husband Thomas, daughter Claire, sons Danny, Colin and Declan, daughter-in-law Pauline, her 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-laws Vera and Tessie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest In Peace.
Reposing at Lawlor's funeral home on Sunday evening from 5:00 pm to 7:00pm followed by removal to St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated on Monday morning 11:00am. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.
The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.
