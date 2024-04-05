EILEEN O'SULLIVAN née Hartney, Lower Knopogue, Ballyduff, Co. Kerry and formerly of Killomeerhoe, Lisselton, Co. Kerry, passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on 4th April, 2024. Pre-deceased by her parents Kathleen and Michael and son-in-law John Dee Junior. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her loving husband Thomas, daughter Claire, sons Danny, Colin and Declan, daughter-in-law Pauline, her 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-laws Vera and Tessie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Lawlor's funeral home on Sunday evening from 5:00 pm to 7:00pm followed by removal to St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated on Monday morning 11:00am. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.