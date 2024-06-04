Eileen O'Sullivan, Birmingham, England and formerly of Derrygarrive, Kenmare, passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of the Heartlands Hospital, Birmingham, England and in the presence of her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Denis and Mary, brothers John and Pat, sisters Anne and Bridie.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by her sisters Kathleen, Sheila, Carmel, Margaret, Mary, Francie and Elizabeth, brothers Denis, Jerry, Dan and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May Eileen Rest In Eternal Peace.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening ( June 6th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday morning at 10.30am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare, followed by burial in The Old Kenmare Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on kenmareparish.ie