Eileen O’Shea née Galvin

Eileen O’Shea née Galvin, Green Lawn, New Street, Killarney and formerly of Inchincummer, Currow.

Predeceased by her late husband Donie, her parents Paddy and Bridie, her brothers Connie, John, Pat and sister Margaret (Jones).  Deeply regretted by her loving children Paudie and Selina, Son-in-law Finn, Grandaughter Etienne, sisters Kathleen Morrissey (Kilcummin) and Mary Murphy (Currow) Brothers-in-law Sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Killarney this evening (Tues April 12th) from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Requiem mass for Eileen O’Shea née Galvin will take place at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney on Wednesday at 12 noon.

Followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

