Eileen O’Shea née Casey, Cappanagrown, Mastergeehy, Waterville and formerly of Skehanagh, Castlecove.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and the staff of Sonas Nursing Home Ashborough, Milltown on 25 September 2022. Predeceased by her parents James and Mary Casey (Castlecove); brothers Paddy, Johnny, James and Micheal Casey; brothers-in-law Matthew Farrelly (Cavan) and Dan O’Shea; sisters-in-law Maureen Sheehan and Debbie O’Brien. Deeply regretted by her loving husband James O’Shea; sister Kathleen Farrelly; brothers-in-law Seán (Cappanagrown), Mike and Noel O’Shea (U.S.A.), sisters-in-law Kathleen Casey (Sneem) and Eileen Travers (Mayo). Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, friends and the dedicated staff of Sonas Nursing Home Ashborough, Milltown. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville, Wednesday morning, 28 September, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by removal to St., Finian’s Church, Waterville. Requiem Mass for Eileen will take place at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/waterville

Advertisement

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Sonas Nursing Home Ashborough, Milltown.