Eileen Orpen (nee Duggan), Derrymihan, Castletownbere, Beara, Co. Cork and formerly of Millstreet, Co. Cork.
Reposing in Harrington’s Funeral Home, Castletownbere on Tuesday (12th) from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Eileen’s home. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday (13th) In the Church Of The Sacred Heart, Castletownbere at 12 midday followed by burial in St.Mary’s Cemetery in Droum.
Funeral cortège will leave Eileen’s home at approximately 11.20am
Family Information: on the 11th April 2022 peacefully in the care of the staff of Bantry General Hospital surrounded by her loving family, EILEEN, beloved wife of Mick and dear mother of Johnny, Eamon and Mikey.
Deeply mourned by her sisters Sheila (O’Connor) and Joan (Doyle), daughters in law Trish, Katherine and Brenda, adored grandchildren Seán, Julie, Chloe, Mikey, Marty, Sheana, Danny, Laoise, Cathal, Donnchadh, Oisín, Siofra, Seoige, Seamie, Tomásin, Naoise, Seosamh, Great grandchildren Johnathon, Lorcan and Aaron.
Sadly missed by her brother in law Gerald, sisters in law Sr.Agnes, Brenda, Frances, Mary and Ita, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives neighbours and friends.
Predeceased by her brothers in law Dan O’Connor and Jim Doyle. May She Rest In Peace
