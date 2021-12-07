Eileen O'Leary née Kilcooley, Countess Grove and Plunkett Street, Killarney and formerly of Newmarket, Co Cork.

Beloved wife of the late Con and loving mother of Mary, John, Elizabeth, Patricia, Brietta and Con and adoring grandmother of Kasia, Connie, Elizabeth, Caoimhe, Jennifer, Maithiú, Shoki, Emiko, Kieran, Liam, Conor, Kevin, Ben and Anna and loving sister of Breeda (Foley, Tralee). Sadly missed and dearly loved by her children, grandchildren, sister, sons and daughters-in-law John Fuller, MIrka, Mark Bradford, Henrik Heckmann, Hiroshi Nakayama and Marie, sisters-in-law Carol (Dublin) and Mary (San Francisco), her nieces and nephews, extended family, her dear friends and kind neighbours. Predeceased by her sister Maureen (O'Brien, Bruff) and her brothers Noel, Seán and Tom and her son-in-law Kevin Doherty.

Funeral cortége leaving her home on Saturday morning at 9.20am travelling via Plunkett Street to arrive at St Mary's Cathedral at 9.55am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care Home Care Team.