Eileen O'Flynn née Kenny, '' St.Ita's '' College Road, Castleisland and formerly of Roscommon.

Peacefully at home on May 17th 2022 in her 90th year, in the presence and care of her loving family . Beloved wife of the late Con. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, Máireád, Anne, Maeve, John, Conor and Fergal, son-in-law Shay, daughters-in-law Siobhán, Muireann and Carol, her adored grandchildren Orlaith, Fergal, Kevin, Brian, Cormac, John, Emily, David, James, Mark and Lucy, her sister Mae Kovacs (Edmonton Canada), brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, her excellent carers and a large circle of friends .Also remembering today her deceased brother Patrick and her deceased sisters Phyllis and Kathleen. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Thursday evening May 19th from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her residence on Friday May 20th at 1.30pm arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

House Private On Friday Morning Please