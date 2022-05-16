Eileen O'Flynn née Kenny, '' St.Ita's '' College Road, Castleisland and formerly of Roscommon.
Peacefully at home on May 17th 2022 in her 90th year, in the presence and care of her loving family . Beloved wife of the late Con. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, Máireád, Anne, Maeve, John, Conor and Fergal, son-in-law Shay, daughters-in-law Siobhán, Muireann and Carol, her adored grandchildren Orlaith, Fergal, Kevin, Brian, Cormac, John, Emily, David, James, Mark and Lucy, her sister Mae Kovacs (Edmonton Canada), brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, her excellent carers and a large circle of friends .Also remembering today her deceased brother Patrick and her deceased sisters Phyllis and Kathleen. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Thursday evening May 19th from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her residence on Friday May 20th at 1.30pm arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
House Private On Friday Morning Please
Recommended
Man dies following road traffic accident in TraleeMay 17, 2022 17:05
Tralee woman loses substantial sum of money in online scamMay 16, 2022 17:05
Reports of Chinese coastguard vessel spotted off Kerry coastMay 16, 2022 13:05
Gardaí investigating fatal Tralee crash appeal for witnesses or dash-cam footageMay 18, 2022 08:05