Eileen O Donoghue née Murphy, Lough Guitane, Muckross, Killarney and late of Lisnagrave, Headford

Beloved wife of Hugh and loving mother of Michael and David. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, sisters Mary and Anne, her brothers Danny and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. Predeceased by her parents Ann and Dan and her sister Geraldine.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral