Eileen O' Connor nee Butler

Sep 19, 2023 15:58 By receptionradiokerry
Eileen O' Connor nee Butler, Tullig East, Killorglin and formerly of Aughacasla, Castlegregory, Co Kerry.

Reposing Wednesday evening (Sept. 20th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) FROM 5pm - 7pm.  Funeral arriving on Thursday morning (Sept. 21st) to The Star of the Sea Church, Cromane for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Réalt na Mara Cromane.  Mass will be live streamed on   https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family Information: Eileen passed away peacefully on Monday September 18th 2023 in the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Kerry.  Predeceased by her loving sister Maureen & Grandson Oisin.

Deeply missed by her heartbroken family, her loving husband Patrick, daughter Michelle, sons Kieran, Declan & Shane, daughters-in-law Anne-Marie, Marcella & Pauline, son-in-law Pat, her dearly loved  grandchildren Ciara, Padraic, Cian, Darren, Larissa, Ella, Rian, Kaiden & Klara, brother Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives, friends & neighbours.​​​​​​​

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

 

 

 

 

