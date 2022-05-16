Eileen Nolan

Late of Rae Street and Caherslee, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Reposing in "The Fuchsia Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday 17th May 2022, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 10.15am on Wednesday 18th May, arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass (which will be lived streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Followed by cremation. The remains will be interred in the Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee, at a later date.

Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Family Information: Eileen Nolan, Late of Rae Street and Caherslee, Tralee, Co. Kerry. Peacefully after a short illness in the excellent care of University Hospital Kerry, Palliative Care unit surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Catherine, her sisters Marie (Cullinane), and Kathleen, her nephew Michael Cullinane. Dearly loved and deeply regretted by her loving family, her nephew John, her niece Catherine and her husband Henry, Maria, Michael, Mark, Caroline, Oliver and Oisín, relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee