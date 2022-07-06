Eileen (Nell) Lane (nee Browne), Listowel and formerly of St. Ita’s Housing, Convent Street, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 9th 2022 at University Hospital Kerry.

Nell is very sadly missed by her loving sons Danny, Jerry, John and Joe, daughters Helen, Katherine and Brigid, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and all her other relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Funeral cortege will depart the funeral home on Monday at 10.30 a.m. on route to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

Advertisement

No flowers please. If you would like to donate to The Palliative Care Unit UHK in memory of Nell, please click on this link.