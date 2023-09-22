Eileen Nallen (née Costelloe), Doonferris, Lisselton and late of Rahoonagh, Ballybunion and Nottingham, England. Peacefully, on September 21st, 2023, at Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Listowel. Beloved wife of the late John (Jack). Eileen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Kathleen, sons Jimmy and John, daughters-in-law Myra and Karen, grandchildren Claire, James and Jessica, great-grandchildren Aidan, Oliver and Ruairí, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Tuesday morning (September 26th) at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Eileen being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion, followed by burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.