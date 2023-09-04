Eileen Murphy (née Harnett), Glashnanoon, Lyreacrompane, Listowel and formerly of The Hill, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, following a brief illness, at University Hospital Kerry, on Sunday, 3rd September 2023.

Eileen is very sadly missed by her loving husband David, daughter Noreen, sons Michael, James, Seán, D.J., Kieran, Declan and Enda, son-in-law Declan, daughters-in-law Máire, Geraldine, Joan, Noreen, Nora and Mary, her adored fourteen grandchildren, brother Garrett, sister Marian Roche, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Eileen is predeceased by her parents Jim and Nora, brothers Christy and Connie, her sisters Mary Ita Lane and Bridie Geary, her sister-in-law Mary O’Sullivan, her brothers-in-law Jim Geary and Jer Roche. Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday, 5th September from 5.30 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Arriving at The Sacred Heart Church, Lyreacrompane on Wednesday, 6th September at 11.45 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 12.00 p.m.

Requiem Mass for Eileen will be live streamed. https://www.youtube.com/@hoganproductions5794

Burial afterwards in Lyreacrompane Cemetery.

Advertisement

House strictly private please.