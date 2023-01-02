Eileen Murphy (nee Galvin), Dromtrasna Collins, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.
Eileen passed away peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West on Sunday, January 1st 2023.
Eileen, wife of the late Patrick (Pats), is very sadly missed by her loving son Maurice, sister Betty, brother John, sister-in-law Peggy, nieces, nephews, all her other relatives and friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday, January 3rd from 6.00 p.m. until 7.30 p.m.
Arriving to The Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:
www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish
Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa.
House strictly private at all times please. No handshaking please.
Recommended
Kerry County Council progressing taking-in-charge of number of group water schemesJan 2, 2023 19:01
Four more arrests made in Killarney stabbings investigationJan 2, 2023 21:01
No more than 3 of All-Ireland final winning team to start for KingdomJan 2, 2023 17:01
Kerry TD says violence at Killarney direct provision centre is worryingJan 2, 2023 13:01
Status yellow warning issued for KerryJan 2, 2023 13:01