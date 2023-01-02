Eileen Murphy (nee Galvin), Dromtrasna Collins, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

Eileen passed away peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West on Sunday, January 1st 2023.

Eileen, wife of the late Patrick (Pats), is very sadly missed by her loving son Maurice, sister Betty, brother John, sister-in-law Peggy, nieces, nephews, all her other relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday, January 3rd from 6.00 p.m. until 7.30 p.m.

Arriving to The Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa.

House strictly private at all times please. No handshaking please.