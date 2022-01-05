Eileen Moriarty née Fitzgerald of Old Golf Links, Tralee and formerly Castlegregory, Co. Kerry,

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday, 6th January, from 7 pm to 8 pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 10 am streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Killiney Cemetery, Castlegregory.

Died peacefully on 4th January 2022, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Michael and dearest mother of Patricia (White), Maryann (Heidtke), Tom, John and Eileen (Diggin), sister Anna Moriarty and brothers Sean and Micheal,. Pre-deceased by her sister Maureen Glynn and brother Jimmy. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, daughters-in-law Noeleen and Rhona, sons-in-law Richard, Frank and John, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Advertisement

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. ( Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.