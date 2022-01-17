Eileen Moloney formerly O’Sullivan nee Lehane of Balloonagh Estate, Tralee and previously Rathmore

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 12 noon, streamed on www.stjohns.ie . Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late Dan, dearest mother of Danielle, Daren and the late Janet and dearest sister of Mary, Bernie & Carmel.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her adored grandchildren Amelia & Donal, Mick Moloney, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.