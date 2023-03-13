Eileen McKenna née Shanahan, Inchincummer, Currow and formerly of Oakpark, Tralee.

Peacefully at home on March 14th 2023 in the presence and loving care of her husband and family . Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, her family Bríd ( Mills) ,Padraig, Eileen ( Manfreda ,Switzerland ) and Donnacha, sons-in-law Chris and Allessandro ,daughters-in-law Karen and Bronagh, her adored grandchildren Saoirse, Lucy, Oisín , Antonio, Caolán, Gracie and Ellie, brothers Maurice and John, brothers-in-law Rev Seamus McKenna and Mike , sisters-in-law Phil and Maura, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends . Predeceased by her brother Dick .

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

House Private Please

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Wednesday evening (March 15th) from 5pm to 7pm . Removal from her residence on Thursday at 1;30pm arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow for Requiem Mass at 2pm . Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/cotcicurrow

Family flowers only please .Donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home