Eileen McCrohan (née Murphy) of 17 Main St. Cahersiveen and formerly of Killoncaha, The Glen.

Eileen passed away peacefully on 21st September 2024 in the presence of her loving family and under the excellent care of the matron and staff of Valentia Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick McCrohan and cherished mother who will be greatly missed by John, James, Declan, Marie, Padraig, Mildred, Stephen and Reggie.

Predeceased by her parents, siblings Michael Joe, Mary, Bride, Nora, John, Patrick and Hannah Josephine and son-in-law Andew Billot RIP.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, son-in-law, daughters-in-law relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

Reposing at Daly's Funeral home on Monday 23rd September 2024 from 5.00 to 7.30pm, followed by removal to O'Connell Memorial Church, arriving at 8.00pm.

Funeral mass on Tuesday 24th September at 11.00 am and burial afterwards at Killavarnogue Cemetery.

House Private for family & friends.

Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Advertisement

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Valentia Hospital.