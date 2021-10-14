Eileen Mangan nee Nolan

Ballyeigh, Ballybunion

removal Monday 18th for 11.30am Mass in St. John`s Church, Ballybunion. Travelling via Tralee Rd and Ahafona

Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, UHK

House private please.

The death has occurred of Eileen Mangan (née Nolan) of Ballyeigh, Ballybunion. Peacefully, at home, in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her husband, John Michael. Eileen will be deeply missed and mourned by her daughters, Mary Rose, Margo, Carol and Eleanor, her grandchildren, Ciara and Louise, son-in-law, Kevin, sister, Roseann, nephews, David, Pat and Brendan, nieces, Mairead and Moira, relatives, and wide circle of friends and neighbours and her beloved dog, Max.

In accordance with current Covid-19 guidance all are welcome to share in Eileen's Mass. Please be aware of social Distancing guidelines Eileen's funeral cortege will leave her home on Monday morning, Oct. 18th, for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St. Johns Church, Ballybunion, travelling via the Tralee Rd., Ahafona and Church Rd. Eileen's remains will be interred in St. Johns Cemetery ( adjoining the church ) immediately after Requiem Mass. For those unable to attend, the Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion.